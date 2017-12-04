Debunking Anti-Vaxxers

Now that the cold weather has arrived, it’s hard to ignore that flu season is in full force.

Most cases of the flu happen from December to March, although influenza season truly starts in October. The risk of contracting the virus is especially high for students at a university. A combination of high stress levels, lack of sleep, and crowded dorms are not exactly an ideal situation for staying healthy. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 200,000 people are hospitalized every year with the flu.

However, the importance of that yearly flu shot is not seen by the anti-vaccination movement. This movement is led by conspiracy theorists who believe, with no actual scientific evidence to back up their claims, that vaccinations are harmful. In 1998, British doctor Andrew Wakefield published a case series linking vaccinations to developmental disorder in children. Although his findings were deemed inaccurate almost immediately, the media had already picked up the false reports and the word took off.

Because of Wakefield’s irresponsible claims, children worldwide were put at risk. Parents everywhere refrained from vaccinating their children out of fear for the false allegations.

Bringing this information back to today, why are anti vaxxers still so determined to refuse immunisations after any evidence of vaccinations being harmful has been refuted? Whether it is the thought that vaccines are “unnatural” or useless or even harmful, it is impossible to move some people who are just adamant on their beliefs.

Make sure to do your research and be protected this flu season.

Our campus Health Services offers flu shots for only $15. If that price still sounds steep, consider calling pharmacies near campus such as CVS or Walgreens, where your insurance might cover the full cost of the vaccine.