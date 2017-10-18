The Student News Source of the University of New Haven

The Charger Bulletin

Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

Mitsouki Garvey-Sanchez, Staff Writer
October 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Harvey Weinstein, an American film producer, has been accused of sexual harassment over the last three decades. The New York Times opened an investigation and uncovered more than expected.

Weinstein owns the Weinstein Company and Miramax. He has been part of the production of movies such as Shakespeare in Love, Gangs of New York, Tulip Fever, One Chance, and Pulp Fiction. The Oscar winner is now facing allegations against former employees and actresses such as Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Weinstein, who has always been portrayed in a positive light, is now being targeted and labeled. Sounds familiar, righ

Well, a few years ago, Bill Cosby, a well-known comedian, dealt with similar allegations.  The difference between Weinstein and Cosby, however, was the amount of media coverage shed on the accusations. The media went crazy with the Cosby case, and it was discussed for months. Society itself labeled America’s dad figure, as a “rapist.” But with Weinstein, it seems that Hollywood, the media, and society are trying to give him a pass by saying he  “has a problem, he should receive help,” according to many people.

After reading the article in The New York Times , a few things came to mind. Society has not been hard on Weinstein because he is a white male who has been a positive influence and a women’s rights supporter. Whereas Cosby is a black male and society was quick to label him instead of seeking truth and validation.

The world may never know. The issue at hand is that the prominent people in the industry, whether it is film, television, or music, use their power to take advantage and degrade women.  This makes it harder for women to succeed in different fields and speak up when they are being sexually harassed or abused.

Although the Weinstein case is not receiving the same media coverage as Cosby or Bill O’Reilly, it did spark an online campaign that flooded social media networks like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The hashtag #MeToo is swarming everywhere.

So, for all young college women, remember you have a voice. What happens or happened to you matters. No matter how small you think a situation is, do not overlook it.

Women need to be reminded of why they are so important to society. Sometimes, sexual assault and abuse overshadows the importance they hold in this world.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Should all Internships be Paid?

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Lifestyle

    Social Media: A New Way To Communicate

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Turmoil Over Trump Banner

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Our Failing Parking System

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Why Are Guns Allowed on College Campuses?

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Come Together with Kindness

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Let the NFL Kneel

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Editor: The Charger Bulletin Will Print Biweekly

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Social Network with Benefits

  • Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood

    Opinion & Editorials

    Utilizing Social Media for Good

The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Sexual Harassment is not okay, even in Hollywood