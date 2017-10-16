Hoodie Allen Brings “The Hype” to Homecoming

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Close

On Friday, Oct. 13, the Student Committee of Programming Events (S.C.O.P.E.) hosted its annual homecoming concert, co-sponsored by the Audio Engineering Society, Communications Club, Rotaract Club, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and S.M.I.L.E.

The show was opened by indie-rock/pop band Crystal Clear, a band of students including Jake Goode (vocals, guitar), Ken Fabian (vocals, ukulele), Jo Sinta, (keyboard), Joey Stanca (guitar), Stephen DeRose Jr. (bass), and Jameson Hegger (drums/percussion). The band performed original songs, and a Drake cover.

The main act, Hoodie Allen, brought elements from his old and new music to the stage, and he personalized his performance for the only college stop on his tour. He performed new songs from his album The Hype, and older hits including “No Interruption,” the popular single “All About It” featuring Ed Sheeran, and his first hit “You Are Not A Robot,” a track that caused his music to go viral in 2010.

One of the highlights of the show was a freestyle incorporating jokes about the University of New Haven. Before the show, fans who had tweeted Hoodie were shocked to see message notifications from the rapper asking for ideas for a song. Hoodie’s band played their own rendition of Big Sean’s “I Don’t F**k With You”, as Hoodie rattled off his student-submitted references to campus culture. Students screamed and laughed in response to jokes about Sodexo, the “yert”-yelling trend on campus, and campus staff ranging from President Kaplan to Roxy the crossguard.

Hoodie included the audience in his performance. During his performance of “Cake Boy,” when he usually throws a cake, he tossed a Sodexo-provided vegetable platter into the audience, going back and forth with people later in the show who tossed back pieces of broccoli. He also tossed the microphone into the audience so that a fan could fill in part of a verse. At the end of the evening, Hoodie came down from the stage to take selfies with fans who waited for him.

In addition to the music and in exchange for donating goods to Hurricane Relief efforts, S.C.O.P.E. gave students vouchers for homecoming shirts.