Women’s Track and Field Goes for Gold

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The women’s track team’s first meet after the finals layoff brought them to Staten Island to compete in the Spartan Invitational, where a new school record was set in the 4×200 meter relay.

The squad of freshman Maritza Blanchard, junior Dominique Pendleton, junior Aries Burrell, and senior Amaysia Lake finished with a time of 1:46.62, besting the previous record by almost five seconds. This time was good enough for fourth place in the meet.

Lake also earned a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.10 seconds, which was a New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association (NEICAAA) qualifying mark.

Teammate, junior Madeline Morrisson, finished her heat in first place and finished 14th overall with a time of 11:14.20 in the 3,000 meter capping off an impressive first meet back for the Chargers.

The following week the Chargers traveled to the Joe Donahue games, where it was Blanchard who earned gold in the 400-meter dash, along with a top-five finish in the 200-meter on the day.

Lake also finished in second place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.20 seconds. She placed second in the long jump with a distance of 5.40 meters, while Morrisson’s 5,000-meter time of 19:31.59 earned her second place in the field.

Next up was the John Thomas Terrier Classic, which saw a 9th place finish by Lake in a 48 woman pool in the long jump with a distance of 5.45 meters.

Several personal records were also broken, including junior Adriane Long who set an indoor personal best of 2:21.26 in the 800 meters, while junior Mary Kate Barton set her personal best in the mile run with a time of 5:25.31.

The team then competed in NEICAAA championships where Lake qualified for the semifinals with a 12th place finish in 9.09 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. She would go on to finish 12th in those semifinals as well, with a time of 9.15 seconds.

She also joined the 4×400 relay team with Blanchard, Long and Kristen Washington to set a season-best time of 4:02.30.

Most recently, the Chargers battled it out at the Giegengack Invitational at Yale, where lake earned gold in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.01 seconds.

Long was able to take home second place in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.09, setting a new personal best for her.

The Chargers will compete again this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16 and 17 at the Northeast-10 Conference Championships.