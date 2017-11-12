Women’s Basketball Starts off Strong

Women’s basketball took the court for the first time on Friday, Nov. 10 for their season opener against East Stroudsburg University. The Chargers came out of the gate matching baskets with the Warriors. East Stroudsburg out rebounded New Haven early on in the first quarter, alluding the Chargers poor effort on both ends of the court. The Warriors took an early six-point lead but the Chargers rallied back to cut the deficit to two at the end of the first quarter. East Stroudsburg led 20-18 after the first quarter. In the second quarter the Chargers picked up the pace and took their first lead of the game, 21-20 early on in the second. Freshman point guard, Brie Pergola, took over the reigns of the offense and the Chargers went to work. Pergola dished out 3 assists, and junior Alexandria Kerr led the offense with six points in the second quarter. The Chargers played an aggressive style of offense as they were able to get to the basket and draw fouls. East Stroudsburg was in the penalty with 2:42 left in the half. The Chargers defense came to life, as they held the Warriors to a game low 15 points in the second quarter. At the end of the quarter New Haven led 38-35.

Coming out of the half the Chargers came out with a vengeance, but the Warriors weren’t going to go down easy. Junior Katia Oge, Kerr, and classmate Allieyah Cubbage all led the way for the Chargers in the third quarter on the offensive end. Oge helped out on the boards, corralling five rebounds with three on the offensive end. The Warriors outscored the Chargers 17-15 in the quarter, but New Haven maintained the lead 53-52. New Haven used a 12-3 run early in the fourth quarter to gain a ten-point lead 65-55. East Stroudsburg got back into it with an 8-0 run of their own to tie the game at 76. Kerr got to the free throw line and put the Chargers up by two after draining two free throws. With 14.9 seconds to go the Warriors tied the game at 78 causing New Haven to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Chargers couldn’t get the ball in, committing their third five second violation of the game. After a scramble for the ball at the other end, the buzzer sounded leaving the two teams tied at 78.

In the overtime period, the warriors hit a three to start it off, but New Haven responded with a 7-0 run led by Pergola, Kerr, and Cubbage. That run was all the Chargers would need as the Warriors couldn’t catch up, despite two made free throws and a late bucket. The Chargers held on for an 88-85 win. Overall Kerr led the Chargers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Cubbage added 19 points and five rebounds and Oge contributed with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Chargers return home on Nov.26 when they host Goldey-Beacom at 1:30p.m. at Charger Gym.