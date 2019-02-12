Women’s Basketball Continues to Struggle

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Chargers faced the Southern Connecticut State Owls for the second time this season on Wednesday, Feb. 6, defeating the Owls 61-48 to end their five-game losing streak. The Chargers came into this game on a mission to win and showed no set-back. This game was truly a team effort, as New Haven had three players in double figures.

Junior Micah Wormack lead the way for New Haven, scoring 18 points. Wormack tied a team-high eight rebounds and shot 7-11 from the field. Senior Alexandria Kerr had 16 points and added seven boards, shooting an efficient 5-8 from the field. Sophomore Brie Pergola poured in 10 points and three assists, while freshman Camryn Debose contributed with seven points, eight rebounds and a team-high four steals.

It was a tough day for the Owls, who struggled to score from the three-point line as they went 9-28 from behind the arc in what is usually a strong suit for them. They struggled in bench points, earning only five.

Overall the Owls were not able to stop the Chargers from scoring in the paint as the Chargers went 32-10 in the paint scoring 20 for 43 from the field. The Chargers held the Owls to one three-pointer, over their last 18 attempts. New Haven held a 39-31 edge on the boards as well. The Chargers maintained a solid lead throughout the game.

New Haven would take a commanding lead in the 4th as Alexandria Kerr would make a midrange jumper on top of the key to push the lead to 49-43. The Chargers never looked back winning in convincing fashion.

However, the Chargers could not keep the momentum going on Saturday, and they lost to Adelphi 62-53.

The chargers were led by Kerr who had 14 points, making 5-9 shots and adding six rebounds. Wormack scored 12 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. The freshman Camryn Debose reached double figures with 20 points and three steals.

This was a tough loss for New Haven, as they weren’t able to get their offense flowing. The Chargers had lows in field goal percentage, shooting 37 percent from the floor and a season-low from behind the arc going 1 for 11. Adelphi came in the game to be disruptive at the defensive end and to stop the team’s main two scorers: Kerr and Wormack.

The first half was competitive, as the lead changed six times in the first quarter. New Haven was able to take the lead first with Wormack and Pergola scoring the first six points during the first quarter. The Chargers were never able to maintain a lead of more than four points for the rest of the game. The Chargers continued to struggle in the second half, as they allowed the Panthers to shoot 50 percent from the floor. They were also not able to stop Adelphi’s attack from behind the arc.

The Chargers will continue their road trip on Tuesday, Feb 12 and will face Pace University. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.