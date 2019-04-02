Why I Believe and Support the Electoral College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

You hear it often: politicians, young and old, are looking to undo our Founding Fathers design to protect minority interests, direct power to the states, and stabilize our two-party system. Just a few years ago, talk of the Electoral College’s fairness was of interest to virtually no one, and a movement to abolish the system by introducing bills to spark its demise was unheard of. Today, popular political figures such as Bernie Sanders, New York City’s mayor, Bill De Blasio, and even new faces such as 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg are loud and proud when it comes to expressing their dislike and disagreement for the Electoral College system.

A few years back when I was a high-schooler—lacking any form of political knowledge— I may have agreed with them. Likewise, they may have not cared. But in today’s political unrest, people like Sanders, De Blasio, and Buttigieg share one thing. They were all upset with the 2016 presidential election. And to be honest, highschool me would have thought they were the logical ones. Why shouldn’t the majority choose the right person for (arguably) the most important job in the world?

Justification made itself known at the hands of our Founding Founders who, the more I learn about, the more impressed I become. These brilliant statesmen (the likes of which we will never see again) put the interests of American minorities first. It’s interesting though, Sanders, De Blasio, Buttigrieg, and countless other politicians are preaching equal opportunity for minorities, but do they actually believe in it? The citizens of the United States (including minorities of all kinds) make the ultimate decision to determine our country’s future when they vote.

The Electoral College makes certain that the voices of those in states with lower populations and more rural areas are heard and preserved. Because urban areas tend to be more populated, the Electoral College saves the interests of people like farmers, blue-collar workers, and others found in these less-populated areas. Highschool me may wonder why these people matter over the majority. The answer is simple: they don’t matter more, they simply wouldn’t matter if it wasn’t for the Electoral College. People like Bill De Blasio will likely fight back claiming it’s still the majority of people, and that just because the majority is from New York City doesn’t change the result.

And current-me will fight back with the truth. The fact is, our Founding Fathers were thinking way ahead to prevent like-minded individuals from taking over our representative democracy. The majority isn’t going to become farmers. The majority isn’t going to take on labor-intensive jobs in the country. The majority is going to work a cushy desk job or go to school for a white-collar job. The majority does not represent the entirety. Current-me knows that. And current-me supports a system which recognizes all people and deters from rewarding pockets of groupthink, which exist in cities.