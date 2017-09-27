Volleyball Sweeps Assumption

The defending NE-10 volleyball champions took on the Assumption Greyhounds at Charger Gym on Tuesday (Sept 19). The Chargers came out strong and asserted their dominance early, as they scored four unanswered points in the first set all on kills.

New Haven then went on to a 6-1 lead before giving up another point. The Chargers made the Greyhounds of Assumption look like little puppies as they went on to win the first set 25-12.

The second set featured a turn of events as the Greyhounds awoke from their slumber, and caused New Haven to make a lot of mistakes. The Chargers weren’t keeping the ball inbounds, and Assumption countered with better defense on the Chargers kill attempts.

If the Chargers were going to win the set, never mind the match they were going to have to step it up. The Chargers got on a rally and amid all the mistakes and close calls New Haven got it together and won the second set 25-16.

Entering the third set The Chargers were leading two sets to none, but you could feel in the atmosphere that Assumption believed the game should have been tied. They say save the best for last, and this set brought all the action. Both teams went back and forth, as soon as the Chargers took some momentum the Greyhounds took it all back with some points of their own.

Both teams showed their hustle and muscle diving for balls, and trying to keep plays alive. The crowd could feel the desperation of Assumption, but the Chargers quiet confidence was also prevalent throughout the set. Towards the end of the set Assumption took a timeout and the score was 23-20 Chargers.

The energy in Charger Gym was electric, the pep band was playing, the crowd scarce but fierce, and the shine of the new gym floor glistened in the eyes of the Chargers. After two costly mistakes by Assumption, New Haven won the set 25-20. The Chargers won the match three sets to none.

Senior Caroline Martins led the way with 12 kills, a .476 hitting percentage and three aces. Junior Kristine Rios led the team with 21 assists, while hitting at a .538 clip. Rios finished with eight kills and one error in 13 attempts. Junior Lindsey Kim led the Chargers defense with 16 digs.

Overall, the Chargers played solid having a combined 42 kills with five aces and 39 assists. Defensively, the team finished with 36 digs and four blocks. The Chargers are now 1-0 in the NE-10 conference and 5-7 overall. The Chargers are now 2-0 at home and will look to keep their home dominance as the season goes on.