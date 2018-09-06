Volleyball starts off strong

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Women’s volleyball was in midseason form on Saturday (Sept 1) as they swept the East Stroudsburg Invitational. The Chargers only lost one set to host East Stroudsburg, while sweeping Jefferson, Queens College, and Caldwell University three sets to none.

The Chargers are now 6-2 overall in the young season. The team took care of business and it showed on the court. Leading the way for the Chargers was senior Kristine Rios and junior Mallory Nowicki with a collective 70 kills over the four-game span. Rios also accumulated 87 assists to set up the offense.

Both Rios and Nowicki were named to the All-Tournament team, this being the second straight week Nowicki has picked up the honor. The Chargers as a team out killed their opponents 178-138, showing their dominance.

On the defensive end freshman Jalynne Finnie and sophomore Camille Garden led the way with 8 blocks each. Seniors Lindsey Kim and Brianna Mirmina finished with 29 and 25 digs respectively. The Chargers continue to thrive off their success from last season, showing teams that it’s going to take everything they have to take down the defending NE-10 champions.

The Chargers two losses of the season came while playing in the Raven First Serve Invitational which was hosted by Franklin Pierce University from August 24th-25th . The Chargers lost to both Tampa and Grand Valley State in five sets. The Chargers went 2-2 overall in the tournament, defeating California (PA) and Texas A&M International.

One of the brightest spots from the tournament was the play of freshman Ruby Fera. Fera was named NE-10 Rookie of The Week to open up the 2018 season. In her collegiate debut, Fera completed four straight matches with 10 or more kills while finishing with a double double in three of the four matches to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.

In her first four games Fera finished with 51 kills, 51 digs, six service aces, and four blocks. Fera followed up that success with 27 kills, 28 digs, two service aces, and one block. With this type of production Fera could put herself in the race for NE-10 Rookie of The Year, joining sophomore Kali Greathead who won the award last season.

Volleyball will return to Charger Gym on Tuesday September 4th, as they take on Post University at 7 pm.