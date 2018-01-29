USGA’s History of Student Service

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Undergraduate Student Government Association (USGA), according to their President Nicolette Angelli, is dedicated to making changes to satisfy the school’s population.

USGA strives to listen to all the students on campus, and vows everyone from freshman to seniors have a “democratic citizenship” and have the right to “contribute to the social and academic welfare of the student body.” Their main goal is to gain students feedback on the services and events of the university, and adjust accordingly.

The organization dates back to 1963, when it was known as the Day Student Council. The name changed several times, until becoming USGA in 1997. The group works closely with the superintendents and has been the driving force behind several popular events on campus.

“We have a committee structure which allows specific outreaches depending on the topic such as Campus Safety, Dining Services, and Community Affairs, Academic Committee and College Liaisons, Charger Spirit, and Alumni relations,” Angelli told the Charger Bulletin.

USGA has committed themselves to finding unique ways to communicate with students and give them what they want most for their four, sometimes plus, years of at the university. They bring food trucks once a month to allow students to speak with university representatives and become engaged with others. They have participated in different home football and hockey games to give team spirit gear to students. They also started the G.U.I.D.E. mentorships to allow for a smooth and engaging transition for students interested in joining the government and debate nights that allowed visitors to make an educated vote with the government. Other notable highlights they have brought to the New Haven campus for the population have been the Homecoming Pig Roast, the Charger Chariot Race, the Last Human Standing week-long competitions. All of these events were decided through online surveys and in person conversations at information desks.

USGA is looking to make this year one of their best by refining their current policies to make sure more voices are heard. Angelli explained that the group is more committed to focusing on problems that haven’t been heard of.

“Without new committee structure we have specific sub-committees or liaisons that work to tackle student issues that have gone under the radar in the past. With a more direct and specific approach we have been able to strengthen out contacts with different offices on campus to better express student concern or suggestions . . . This year, the USGA E-Board has given students a plethora of opportunities for them to come and voice ANY concerns that they have about the campus community,” she said.

USGA also works to assist the commuting students through their Commuter Student Sub-Committee, a part of the Student Affairs Committee. The committee is looking to find bigger solutions to add to their smaller successes in the past few years, and have worked alongside CSELO to achieve more. The government’s Academic Committee collaborates with the academic departments to synchronize events with the school, such contact with the registrar’s office and having three liaisons to each of the colleges.

There is a long history of USGA co-hosting events with various clubs on campus, and frequent promotion through social media. The previous semester saw the USGA co-sponsoring Incindio Dance Project’s Benefit Talent Show as part of a fundraiser for the victims of the Puerto Rico tornado. They have hosted a paint night with several RSO co-sponsors, and have, thus far, helped with Leadership Day and hosted a workshop, and will be co-sponsoring the Faces of Domestic Violence hosted by Victimology Club in the near future.

Angelli said with several motivated members, the USGA predict that the coming semester will be extremely successful. The group started with promoting campus wide changes and motivating students to join the organization. Their goal this semester is to “challenge people to see a bigger picture and prepare the USGA to be sustainable in the future, to adapt to the evolving social climate and to be forerunners in leadership and inclusion,” she said.