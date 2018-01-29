MENU

USGA President: Elections Coming Up

Nicolette Angelli, USGA President
January 29, 2018

Welcome Back Chargers!

I’m reaching out in reference to the currently available application for Undergraduate Student Government Association President, Treasurer, and Senator on Charger Connection for 2018-2019.  This form can be located on USGA’s Charger Connection page under Forms, or at the link below:

https://chargerconnection.newhaven.edu/submitter/form/start/8339

Please ensure that you match the desired class year and GPA criteria before applying. The application will close on January 26, 2018 at 11:59pm. No late applications will be accepted. With any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to USGAPresident@newhaven.edu!

The requirements to be a Senator are as followed; no prior experience with USGA is necessary.

2. Senate

The following qualifications for Senate must be met at the time of application or time of appointment and maintained during the term of office:

a. The student must be a member of the Student Body carrying at least 12 credit hours.

b. The student must have at least a 2.5 cumulative Grade Point Average.

c. Failure to maintain these qualifications will result in disqualification at the time of elections or removal of position.

