MENU

University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

Karina Krul, Editor-in-ChiefAugust 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University of New Haven police responded to an accident last Tuesday (7/31) night in which they administered Narcan to revive the victim. The victim was not a member of the University community. Sergeant Robert Milslagle was responding to a motor vehicle accident in the old ShopRite parking lot when he noticed the driver of the car was unresponsive and had no pulse. 

Upon the arrival of Officers Louis Cavaliere, Christina Nicolia, and Lars Vallin, Milslagle instructed them to administer a dose of Narcan. A total of three doses of Narcan were administered before the victim regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

“Every officer on shift that night responded to my initial radio transmissions and each played a vital role in the incidents successful conclusion,” said Milslagle.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a nasal spray antidote to opioid overdose used in emergency treatment prior to transportation to a hospital. According to Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, it has been successfully utilized since 1996 by medical professionals, but the recent rise in opioid overdoses has increased its mainstream use. Currently, there are 47 states that have laws regarding the administration of Narcan.  

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 42,000 people died of opioid overdose in 2016. Narcan has played a vital role in preventing that number from rising higher and Milslagle believes that, had University police not been carrying it, “this party would have not made it.”

“It would not bother me if such events, where the use of Narcan is required, would cease to happen,” said Milslagle. “But being a realist, the department’s decision to deploy Narcan is necessary, and in one individual’s case, lifesaving.”

Although police are not required to carry Narcan in Connecticut, many departments, including the University police department, have begun to provide their officers with Narcan kits and train them in its use. Connecticut also has laws protecting those who administer the drug from legal prosecution.

According to Chief Mooney, University police have been carrying Narcan for over a year.

“The opioid epidemic is a very real crisis in our country,” said Chief Mooney. “We are fortunate, as a university community to not have suffered its effects – but it is our department’s stance that we are going to provide the most up to date and proactive measures to be able to assist our campus community, as well as to the greater community in regard to public safety.”

This was the first instance University police have needed to use Narcan.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under This Week's Top Stories

Developers Submit Site Plan for West Haven Outlet Mall
Developers Submit Site Plan for West Haven Outlet Mall
SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating
SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating
Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule
Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students
Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Breast Cancer Walk Makes Strides New Haven
Breast Cancer Walk Makes Strides New Haven
Looking at WestFest 2016

Last year, the inaugural WestFest occurred. A festival on the West Haven Green, WestFest featured dozens of local businesses, crafters, and artists. A...

Don’t Call It “OSA” Anymore

Over the summer, University of New Haven students received an email announcing the change of the “Office of Student Activities” to the “Center f...

A New Seal, New Walkways, and Other Summer Changes

Just as it happens every summer, 2016 was no different. The UNH Facilities Department took to the grounds of UNH to see what improvements they can m...

There’s a New Reason to Go to Dunkin’ Donuts

Students now have an extra incentive to get business done or check up on financial information after they grab a coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts, because...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    Developers Submit Site Plan for West Haven Outlet Mall

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms Takes the Country by Storm

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    Despite Potential State Weed Law, No Change in School Policy

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Campus News and Events

    New Policy Changes Scope of Double Majors

  • University Police Use Narcan to Save Life

    Charger Athletics

    Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
University Police Use Narcan to Save Life