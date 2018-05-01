MENU

University Opens New School of Health Sciences

Carissa Moshier, Staff WriterMay 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Jordan Campbell

Jordan Campbell

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the fall, the University of New Haven will open its sixth college, the School of Health Sciences with Summer McGee, Ph.D, as the first dean.

The school was developed over three years with more than two dozen faculty. President Steven Kaplan said the school will help to bring in more students pursuing health and wellness careers and create a strong presence in the regional marker.

“I envision this school doubling its enrollments over the next five years,” said Kaplan.

The school will include undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs in dental hygiene, healthcare administration, health sciences, nutrition and dietetics, and paramedicine. It will consist of the departments of allied health, nutrition sciences, and health administration and policy with programs from the university’s pre-health professions scholars, health and wellness, and health and sciences programs.

“I think the new college will give these majors and opportunity to become better known by everyone on campus,” said Alexis Aponte, a sophomore nutrition major, one of the majors to be added to the new school.

The school’s first dean, McGee is currently chair of the department of health and science. She joined the university in 2013 and is an internationally renowned health policy scholar.

“Prior to being at University of New Haven, I taught exclusively at medical schools and I was trained in a school of public health,” said McGee. “These experiences gave me a wide range of teaching and research opportunities that will inform my work as dean.”

The school will have 12 full-time faculty members, over 30 clinical faculty members and more than 400 students.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus News and Events

How to Find a Job After Graduation
How to Find a Job After Graduation
SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating
SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating
Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule
Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students
Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students

Other stories filed under University of New Haven

How to Find a Job After Graduation
How to Find a Job After Graduation
SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating
SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating
Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule
Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert
Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students
Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    How to Find a Job After Graduation

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms Takes the Country by Storm

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms

    When the Charger Bulletin Almost Lost Independence

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    Students Win Big in New England Student Emmy’s

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    UNHPD Issues Safety Warning for North Campus

  • University Opens New School of Health Sciences

    Campus News and Events

    Phil Bartels Ends Term as Board of Governors Chair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
University Opens New School of Health Sciences