Tennis Kicks off Spring Season

The women’s tennis team has started their spring schedule and will look to duplicate their success from this past fall season. Last season the Chargers finished ninth in the NE-10 Conference and finished the year with a 6-8 overall record while going 5-7 in NE-10 Conference play under new head coach Hannah Still. This was a big improvement from their previous season as the Chargers went 2-11 overall with a 2-10 NE-10 Conference record in the 2016-17 season. The six wins on the season were the most wins since the 2013-14 season when they had seven overall wins. New Haven will push to continue that success and growth as they head into the spring season.

The Chargers will look to the freshman duo of Stephanie Gonzalez and Lila Rodriguez to keep adding to their impressive rookie campaigns. Gonzalez finished the 2017 fall season as the University’s first ever women’s tennis NE-10 Rookie of The Year, two-time NE-10 Rookie of The Week (9/12 and 9/19), and NE-10 Player of the Week (9/12). She also had a record of 8-6 in first flight singles matches and recorded a five-match win streak to start the season. When paired with sophomore Angela Mercurio, the duo posted a 2-1 record in second flight doubles. Rodriguez on the other hand went 6-8 in second flight singles and posted a 6-8 record in first flight doubles. She also had a two-match win streak in second flight singles. Overall as a team the Chargers won a total of 30 singles matches combined from all eight members of the team. The team had success in doubles play as they were able to accumulate a total of 26 doubles wins on the season. Leading the way for the Chargers in doubles wins was Gonzalez who finished the year with seven doubles wins.

The Chargers started off with a 4-3 win in their spring season opener against Holy Cross on Saturday (April 7). It was their first win over a NCAA Division 1 program in over two decades. New Haven will go on a two game homestand as they take on University of the Sciences on Sunday, April 8 and Post on Tuesday, April 10. The Chargers will finish out their spring schedule against Stockton University on April 13, Saint Thomas Aquinas College on April 14, and Simmons on April 21 to finish out the season. After the spring season is over, the Chargers will return in the fall and look to churn out another successful season.