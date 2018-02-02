MENU
Sarah Costello
Sarah is a sophomore studying Dental Hygiene. She is often writes for Opinions, Student Life, and Entertainment. Sarah has started writing for Charger Bulletin her sophomore year and has not looked back. She enjoys playing the flute, internet-ing, baking, running, nature, helping others, and of course journalism.

Sarah Costello, Staff Writer

Jan 29, 2018
USGA’s History of Student Service (Story)
Dec 04, 2017
USGA Hosts Meet the Senators (Story)
Nov 09, 2017
Rise of Thor: Ragnarok (Story)
Nov 07, 2017
Roxy Green, the University’s Favorite Crossing Guard (Story)
Nov 06, 2017
A Costume Ball for Halloween Night (Story)
Oct 30, 2017
P.I.R.O. and S.P.E.L.L. Bring Divination to Campus (Story)
Oct 16, 2017
MIC’s Fallfest Closes Homecoming Weekend (Story/Photo)
Oct 16, 2017
USGA Hosts the Homecoming Chariot Race (Story)
Oct 03, 2017
SIA Crowns 2017 Señor SIA (Story)
Sep 24, 2017
Students Celebrate Saudi Culture (Story)
Sep 20, 2017
Make yourself a Priority (Story)
Sep 19, 2017
Two for the Price of One: A Twist of Lemmon (Story)
Sep 06, 2017
Students Lip Sync Their Hearts Out (Story)
Sep 06, 2017
Falsehood of Feelings on the Internet (Story)
Aug 22, 2017
Hollywood Gets A Twist of Lemmon (Story)
Apr 26, 2017
Hooked on the Feeling of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (Story)
Apr 25, 2017
Holocaust Survivor Tells Her Story to UNH (Story)
Apr 24, 2017
UNH Dance Teams Host a Pair of Showcases (Story)
Apr 24, 2017
Arson Fair Helps Students Learn Fire Prevention (Story)
Apr 19, 2017
W.R.I.T.E. Poetry Hosts a Discussion on Sexual Consent (Story)
Apr 19, 2017
Pokémon Celebrating 20th Anniversary, Movie Coming Soon (Story)
Apr 12, 2017
Students Build Their Own Books With W.R.I.T.E. Poetry (Story)
Apr 11, 2017
“Spider-Man Homecoming” is Coming (Story)
Apr 05, 2017
Students Learn and Celebrate on World Hijab Day (Story)
Apr 03, 2017
A Panel on Free Speech for College Campuses (Story)
Feb 26, 2017
Charger’s Got Talent (Story)
Feb 17, 2017
Daft Punk Returns to the Stage (Story)
Feb 09, 2017
Painting a Picture of Solidarity (Story)
Nov 22, 2016
Why You Should Get Involved Next Semester (Story)
Nov 15, 2016
Don’t Give Up Hope (Story)
Nov 07, 2016
A Difficult Choice This Election (Story)
Oct 05, 2016
Quidditch Matters, Too (Story)
The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Staff