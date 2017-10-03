SIA Crowns 2017 Señor SIA

Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc. joined forces with various other Greek organizations on campus for a male talent showcase to raise money for charity.

SIA hosted their annual Señor SIA pageant where men of the universityhave the chance to compete for the coveted crown and a donation to the charitable institution of their choice. This semester’s showcase proceeds were donated to Children’s International, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of child poverty, and to the winner’s fraternity sponsored charity.

“[The pageant] is to raise awareness of International Philanthropy. Not only do half of our proceeds go to our philanthropy, whoever wins will have the other donated to their philanthropy,” said SIA president, Amber Marrero.

SIA is known for hosting two charitable social events each year, one per semester, to raise money for various nonprofits and for participating in awareness events, such as the Special Olympics and the Aids Walk. The sorority’s events and work also showcase their main philosophies of expanding Latino culture, maintaining sisterhood and leadership and standing for the accomplishments amongst women.

Several Greek organizations pitched in to help raise money and judge the pageant. Undergraduate Student Government Association president Nicolette Angelli assisted in the judging process after being a part of a co-sponsor from previous year.

“I volunteered last year, and it was really fun. It was fast paced, exciting; I loved it,” she said.

The night kicked off with light banter from hosts Nicole Nerri and Samara Clark before they presented the men onto the stage. Each contestant represented a different fraternity on campus: Robert John Durant III from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Stanley Dameus from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Anthony Lawson from Lambda Alpha Upsilon Fraternity, Inc., Staphin Codio from Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Inc., Mario Mock from Sigma Chi and Keanu Clarke from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The competition was divided into three parts: a swimsuit portion, talent portion, and a questions portion, which contestants were asked about SIA and its history.

The first part had each male showcasing their unique appearance to score major points. Between the floral swim trunks and sunglasses, all the men flexed their way to the top. Winning required more than just uniqueness and flare and the second round incorporated each contestant’s talents. All contestants had to hype up the audience with their routines. Lastly, all contestants had to take on two questions each about the sorority to appease the judges. Questions focused on the history, colors, motto and purposes of SIA. Everyone was under pressure to get it right, but all succeeded to share the information of the sorority with the audience.

After a dance break for the audience and time for the judges to make their final decision, the results were in: third place went to Clark, Runner-Up went to Codio, and the crown went to Durant III.Durant III donated his winnings to his fraternity’s philanthropy, March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.