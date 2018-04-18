Save Student Newsrooms
The Charger Bulletin will take part in a national movement to #SaveStudentNewsrooms on April 25. This movement started as a response to yet another independent college media organization moving back in with their university and losing their freedom to cover the community in which they live.
Now, student-run media organizations are calling attention to the challenges we face, as many of us fight to maintain financial independence and editorial independence under university administrations.
On April 25, the Charger Bulletin will publish a special edition focused on student media and the role it plays in our society. It will feature editorials from students and members of the community, an editorial from President Steven Kaplan, USGA President Nicolette Angelli, and voices of student journalists both here and around the country.
For more information on the national #SaveStudentNewsrooms campaign, visit their website.
To help support the mission of the Charger Bulletin and its students, click here.
