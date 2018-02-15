Rash of NBA injuries hurting the game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In today’s NBA, it has become the norm that big stars get hurt and finish the rest of the season on the injury report. In a world where technology is king, and medicine is at its finest we still see world class athletes go down with horrific injuries.

But why?

These athletes train every day of the offseason in order to be in peak physical shape for the season. They lift weights, go on exotic diets, but one wrong move and their season is over. In the 80s and 90s when the NBA was in its hay day, players like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, and Magic Johnson played every game and almost never got injured. An ACL tear back then was very rare and almost untreatable due to the lack of knowledge of the injury.

Now in today’s NBA the doctors have the skills to fix them, but they seem to be happening more often. According to a study done by BasketballProspectus.com, in 2012 Derrick Rose was the first current All-Star to tear his ACL since Danny Manning in 1995. Roses injury seemed to let the injury bug loose as in that same 2012 season fans saw seven other stars go down with the same injury. Since 2012 we have seen countless ACL tears and it doesn’t show signs of stopping anytime soon.

In the past month, NBA fans have seen All Stars such as Demarcus Cousins of the Pelicans and Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks go down with ACL tears. It was announced that Washington Wizards star John Wall would be out six to eight weeks due to knee surgery. At the beginning of the year, Brooklyn Nets star Jeremy Lin injured his knee so bad, he couldn’t even look at it.

It has not only been the knee that has been the Achilles heel for players but also their ankles. In the first game of the season we saw newly acquired Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward go down with a gruesome ankle injury.

Last week we saw Isiah Cannon of the Philadelphia 76ers also go down with the same type of ankle injury. Both of these games were nationally televised for the world to see.

This recent trend has NBA fans thinking, who’s next?

By the looks of it the NBA might not have any stars left on the court by the time the playoffs roll around. We have seen the NBA take steps to prevent injuries by starting the season earlier to try and give players more rest between games.

Teams have seen a reduced number of back to backs, and coaches have been able to rest players during non-nationally televised games. These are all steps in the right direction for NBA commissioner Adam Silver, but until doctors find a cure for the torn ACL it is an epidemic that the NBA is going to have to deal with for years to come.