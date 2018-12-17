Playoff Time for Fantasy Football

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NFL regular season may still be chugging along, but for fantasy football, the playoffs have just begun. The last two to three weeks of the NFL regular season count as the fantasy football playoffs, depending on what type of league you are in and how many teams are in your league. Week 16 of the NFL season is the universal championship week for fantasy football. As we approach week 14 of the NFL season, let’s take a look at some players that have made a difference in the fantasy circuit.

The quarterback position in fantasy football is just as important as regular football. If you do not have a solid quarterback that can get you 10 to 15 fantasy points per week, your team has probably been struggling throughout the season. One quarterback that has really made a difference is Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has taken both the NFL and fantasy football by storm with his electric arm and outstanding abilities. So far this season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,923 yards and 41 touchdowns. He is also averaging 38.1 fantasy points per game, which ranks him as the best fantasy quarterback this season.

The running back position is one of the most vital pieces in assembling a team that can get you to the top of the standings, and ultimately help you win a championship. One of the top running backs this season has been Los Angeles Rams star, Todd Gurley. Gurley has led the Rams to an 11-1 record and has contributed to the success of countless fantasy owners. So far this season, Gurley has rushed for 1,175 yards and an incredible 15 touchdowns, also averaging 28.5 fantasy points per game. This is a great return on a player that was ranked as the top fantasy player coming into the season and was taken number one overall in most fantasy drafts.

The wide receiver position is the third most important piece that is needed in assembling a championship roster, according to ESPN. There have been a lot of great receivers this season, as fans have been treated to a spike in offensive production. The best fantasy wide receiver so far this season has been Minnesota Vikings star, Adam Thielen. Thielen was a late-round pick coming into the fantasy season, but he has paid dividends to those that were lucky enough to draft him so late. In 12 games this season, Thielen has had 98 receptions, accumulated 1,166 yards, and caught nine touchdowns. Thielen is averaging 23.4 fantasy points per game in points-per-reception leagues.

With a lot of money, pride, and bragging rights on the line, the fantasy football season should come to a close in an exciting fashion.