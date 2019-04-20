Palmer Receives A+ Grade from Student Athletes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a recent interview with the Charger Bulletin, director of athletics Chris Palmer stated he wanted to hear what the student-athletes had to say about the job he has done during his tenure.

“I think the student-athletes are the ones that need to be asked because they are the consumer,” said Palmer. Without them I don’t have a job, the coaches here don’t have a job, and it’s our job to give them the best experience possible.”

Palmer has geared his tenure toward catering to the students and making improvements that are going to benefit student-athletes for years to come.

“Mr. Palmer has made an instant impact on athletics here at New Haven,” said senior women’s basketball guard Alexandria Kerr. “He cares about each athlete as an individual so we can always trust he has our best interest at heart. Last but not least he is a man of his word. He is making great changes and I am excited to be a part of it.”

In his first 15 months on the job, Palmer has already made some changes to the North Campus Athletic Facilities. He added new locker rooms, batting cages in between the softball and baseball fields, and has added a permanent concession stand and restrooms next to DellaCamera Stadium. Palmer also plans to replace the turf at Kathy Zolad Stadium that is over 10 years old. That project will be completed this summer. Palmer has taken steps to help move New Haven Athletics into the next decade, and the student-athletes have taken notice.

“In my two short years here at the university, Mr. Palmer has been the most visible athletic director,” said senior linebacker Jordan Francklin. “He’s extremely proactive in our growth as student-athletes. Things aren’t meant to stay the same and he is bringing needed changes by enhancing our facilities and maximizing the university’s resources as well as fundraising.”

Palmer has been active in his position thus far, as he hired three new head coaches to help bring success and maintain success to each of the three respective programs. His first coaching hire was women’s basketball head coach Debbie Buff. Buff proved to be the right choice, as she led the Chargers to an 18-12 record, making it all the way to the NE-10 Semifinals. Palmer also hired Christa Cooper and Brian Quinn to help lead women’s volleyball and men’s soccer into 2019 and beyond.

“Chris Palmer is doing a great job,” said junior men’s basketball guard Elijah Bailey. “I feel like he’s been here for years. The athletic teams seem more organized and it seems like on average our New Haven athletic teams have had better seasons.”

Over the last 15 months, we have seen three NE-10 Championship appearances in baseball, football, and men’s basketball. We have also seen eight out of the 11 team sports qualify for the NE-10 Tournament. 2018-19 baseball, men’s basketball, and volleyball also qualified for their NCAA regional tournaments. Palmer’s winning streak will continue this spring as baseball, softball, and women’s lacrosse are in contention to qualify for the NE-10 tournament.

“Mr. Palmer is a special kind of person,” said senior track and field star Michael Kandolin. “I have never seen him pass a student-athlete without acknowledgement and a question about how they are doing. He always addresses everyone by their name, which can be rare when you are in a seat like his. It is this simple act that shows how much he truly cares for each one of us. A testament to a good man.”