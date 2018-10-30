P.I.R.O Brings Paranormal Investigation to Campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Paranormal Investigation and Research Organization (P.I.R.O.) is a student-run organization that discusses and studies paranormal and supernatural beings. They also run paranormal investigations at various New England locations.

Started in 2002 by a group of students who shared an interest in the paranormal, P.I.R.O. now has over 100 members and over 25 paranormal investigators, according to their profile in Charger Connection

Each week, members can “expect the unexpected,” according to president and head investigator Lauren Risley. The organization chooses a different topic to explore during each meeting.

In addition to weekly meetings, members can go on investigations with team members for a hands-on experience. Anyone who is part of P.I.R.O. can become an investigator after taking classes that teach the proper way to conduct paranormal investigations.

One important message that P.I.R.O. would like the campus community to know is that it is open to anyone, whether they believe in supernatural beings.

“We don’t judge people’s opinions or beliefs,” said executive assistant Zariah Morman. “There’s room for healthy debates on certain topics.”

According to their constitution, P.I.R.O.’s mission is to “educate peers about the paranormal and supernatural, have our members to study and learn about the paranormal and supernatural, and conduct legal and scientific investigations to determine whether or not a location has any paranormal activity.”

Members not only look at P.I.R.O as an organization that shares their passion for the paranormal and the supernatural, but also as a way for students to get out of their comfort zone.

“It’s a space to discuss anything your mind can think of; it’s also a chance to learn about vast topics, a lot of our members come to learn and listen to what individuals have to share,” said Risley. “I have learned so much since my first meeting my freshman year. I tell people all the time, the paranormal is an always changing, always growing field. You can never know it all!”

In addition to holding general meetings Wednesdays at 10 P.M. in Henry C Lee 301, P.I.R.O. has multiple events to celebrate Halloween. From Thursday, Oct. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 31, they will hold Paranormal Awareness Week (P.A.W.) to inform the campus about the supernatural.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, they will host paranormal jeopardy in the student dining hall from 8 p.m.. to 9:30 p.m. On Halloween night, P.I.R.O will host their annual costume ball from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.in the alumni lounge. There is an entry fee for the costume ball: $1 for students in costume, $2 for students without a costume, $5 for non-university students in costume, and $6 for non-university students without a costume. Every year P.I.R.O. donates the proceeds to a different cause each year. This year’s proceeds will be donated to WHEAT food pantry.