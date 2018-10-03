Nowicki, Rios Leading Way Toward Volleyball Success

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chargers volleyball has been nothing short of dominant this season. So far, volleyball has gotten off to a 6-0 start in NE-10 conference play while going 15-3 overall.

This early success can be attributed to the overall play of the team. The Chargers currently lead the NE-10 Conference in assists, kills, hitting percentage, blocks and digs. They are also second in service aces.

Over their current eight game winning streak, they have lost just two sets, and they have swept their opponents in four of their last five games. Counting last season, the Chargers have now won 20 consecutive regular season conference games.

Courtesy of Clarus Studios



Volleyball is the ultimate team sport, but senior Kristine Rios and Junior Mallory Nowicki have really stepped up to help the Chargers retain their dominance. Rios, the reigning NE-10 setter of the year, is back at it again, as she has won NE-10 setter of the week in three straight weeks and leads the conference with 172 assists.

Rios attributes that success to her teammates.

“Leading the NE-10 in assists has a lot to do with our hitters Mallory (Nowicki) and Cam (Garden). They have been very instrumental in our offense being successful,” said Rios. “They have really grown as players over the past year and helping the team be at the level we are today.”

Nowicki is having a breakout year and has spent a lot of time atop the NE-10 leaderboards. Nowicki currently leads the NE-10 in kills with a total of 208. She is also fifth in the NE-10 in kills per set with 3.35. Nowicki has also improved her hitting percentage and is now fifth in the conference with a .350 hitting percentage.

Nowicki said she believes that her work in the offseason is what has gotten her to this point. Courtesy of Clarus Studios



“In the offseason I worked on becoming faster and stronger and also improving my ‘volleyball IQ,’ as my coach likes to call it,” said Nowicki. “That means knowing when to use my shots, being able to see the block and swinging around it and also knowing what defense I am up against. Being physical is good but being smart and physical is even better.”

Nowicki’s performance on the court was recognized when she was named NE-10 player of the week for the first time in her career on Sept. 25.

Both Rios and Nowicki share similar goals and aspirations for the team moving forward.



Rios would like to see the team“host and win the NE-10, as well as host and win regionals and make it to the elite eight.”

“With some tough matches under our belt we are 6-0 so far and we work hard everyday to keep that winning streak alive,” said Nowicki.

Overall, the Chargers will look to keep the streak alive under the leadership of Rios, and through the dominant play of Nowicki.