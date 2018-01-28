Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Being a New Haven Charger has given me priceless experiences and connections. Not only does it allow me to play the sport I love, but it also allows me to be a part of something bigger than myself. Being a Charger is being a member of a family. From faculty members to players, everyone is connected and working towards the same goal.

The Charger family strives for excellence and seeks to ensure that each student athlete is equipped with the resources and experiences that they need to be successful during and after their time at University of New Haven.

I am proud to say that the New Haven Chargers are not only athletically talented, but we are also known to excel in the classroom. We are a part of a community where academics are put first. The Chargers supply a lengthy list of student athletes to the NE-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll each semester. This has motivated me, personally, to work hard in the classroom every semester in order to be a part of these amazing academic accomplishments.

Athletically, each student athlete and faculty member pushes you to reach your full potential. Coaches are supporting you and building your game, while each physical trainer pushes you, so your body is in the best shape possible to perform and prevent injury. The athletic trainers do the best jobs keeping athletes treated and healthy. Every member of the athletic program supports you and wants to see you succeed which has made my experience at New Haven so valuable.

Being a Charger also allows me to give back to the community through community service and engagement activities. The Charger family devotes a lot of their time to giving back and it has done some extremely special things. Nothing feels better than being a part of making a child’s dream come true, and the New Haven Chargers commit to doing so through the Make-A-Wish foundation, earning third place in NCAA Division II Award of Excellence. Each individual team does their own forms of community service as well.

This has given me so much joy to be able to positively impact other people’s lives and it enforces the concept of not only bettering yourself, but bettering the lives of those around you as well.

Alexandria Kerr is a junior accounting major on the women’s basketball team.