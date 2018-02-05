What Being a New Haven Charger Means to Me: A Softball Player’s Perspective

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being a New Haven Charger means much more to me than simply having “Chargers” written across my jersey. It means being a part of a family, an organization, and something much larger than myself. For the past two and a half years I have had the opportunity to be a part of the university’s softball team, and it has honestly been the experience of a lifetime. I have been able to make numerous connections with teammates, fellow student-athletes, coaches, and administrators—most of which will last far beyond my time here at New Haven.

Not only are New Haven student-athletes able to excel on the playing field, but a large emphasis is placed on being a student first, leading us to shine in the classroom. As a student-athlete I have been challenged in the classroom, all with the support of an entire athletic department behind me. In fact, the academic support that we receive helped my team achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.35 last spring.

Our student-athletes are also proud members of the community. We are huge supporters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation to the point that in 2016 we were able to grant a wish. Additionally, we are often interacting and volunteering within the West Haven area; this year we held “Trunk or Treat” allowing us to celebrate Halloween with members of the community.

As a softball team, we have a strong relationship with the Connecticut Gators fastpitch organization and get to share the game of softball with younger girls by putting on clinics for them, having them attend our games and be the (adorable) bat girls.

Often times I forget just how lucky I am to be able to play the sport that I love, while attending a university that is setting me up for success in the future. I am grateful to have a coaching staff that has invested in me as an athlete, as well as a person. I have been able to grow as an athlete, pushing myself to new levels every day and am able to perform tasks I never thought I would be capable of. Being a Charger means being the best version of myself day in and day out.

From coaches to trainers, equipment room staff to administrators, student-athletes to alumni, Chargers support Chargers. I look back to when being a part of the Charger family was just a goal and am proud to say that now I will forever be a part of it.

Maddy Derosia is a junior studying criminal justice and a guest writer to the Charger Bulletin.