Men’s and Women’s Basketball Sweep American International

Coming off a defensive 59-41 victory against Bloomfield on Monday February 12, women’s basketball took the court Saturday on senior night to take on American International at Charger Gym.

Junior Alexandria Kerr came into the matchup needing only 10 points to reach a 1,000-career point milestone. The Chargers came out strong with playoff implications on the line. New Haven led for all but nine minutes in the game and they controlled the tempo.

With 1:23 left in the second quarter, Kerr drove to the basket and sank a layup that made her the 19th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Kerr finished the game with a double double,what’s this mean? scoring 29 points and grabbing a season high 12 rebounds.

Kerr is currently fourth in the NE-10 in scoring averaging 16.8 points a game. The Chargers continued to keep the scoring up as they shot 45 percent as a team from the field and 27 percent from behind the arc.

Sophomore Micah Wormack helped to keep the field goal percentage up as she shot 7-9 from the field, and contributed 16 points and seven rebounds. Seniors Quana Smith and Khayla Trowell scored 11 and five points, respectively, in their last regular season home game as Chargers.

New Haven’s defense came to play again as they held American International to 36 percent shooting and 22 percent from behind the arc. With the combination of the clicking offense and the stingy defense, the Chargers were able to beat the Yellow Jackets, 73-61.

The Chargers will take the court again on Tuesday, February 20, as they take on LeMoyne on the road. New Haven’s playoff hopes remain alive with a win at LeMoyne along with the outcome of Saint Rose vs. Pace. If everything falls in the Chargers’ favor, they could secure the fifth and final spot in the NE-10 tournament.

Men’s basketball took the court for the nightcap of the senior night double-header against American International. The Chargers honored seniors Danny Upchurch, Tommy Hunt, Mihailo Vasic, and Joe Doganiero before the 98-48 victory over the Yellowjackets.

Upchurch stole the show as he notched 30 points for the third time this season, with a career high of eight 3-pointers. He also had eight assists and four steals.

Vasic joined his classmate on the spree with 13 points. The Chargers’ 98 points was a season high and matched the most points scored under coach Ted Hotaling. The Chargers shot a season high 61 percent from the field, hitting 36 field goals. They also swished in season high 16 3-pointers. Other shooters that contributed to this offensive burst were sophomores Derrick Rowland and Elijah Bailey, who finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The defense played a pivotal role as they were able to hold the Yellow Jackets to 40 percent shooting and 19 percent from behind the arc, while forcing 17 turnovers. With this win the Chargers secured the third seed in the NE-10 Tournament and will receive a bye into the quarterfinals on Sunday, Feb. 25. New Haven will return to the court as they take on LeMoyne on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 20.