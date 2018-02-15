MENU

What it means to be a Charger: An Athletes Perspective

Photo Courtesy of New Haven Athletics

Photo Courtesy of New Haven Athletics

PJ Contreras, Guest Writer
February 15, 2018

Being a New Haven Charger means so much more than just being part of a team or organization.  Being a Charger means following in the footsteps of people that came before you while also setting an example for future generations.  Being an athlete means I get to represent the school, but I am also representing the community in which this great university resides.  I have had the privilege of being a member of the baseball team here at New Haven and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.  I have been able to make lifelong friendships while also enjoying success on the field.    

I have also had the honor of being a member of Student-Athletes Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the past two years.  As a member, we help to set up events that get athletes to connect with people in the local community.  We have hosted events such as a trunk-or-treat, Easter egg hunt, and a movie night.  SAAC also works exclusively with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.  Over the past three years we have raised the most amount of money for Make-A-Wish in the NE-10 conference; a distinction that we take great pride in and hope to continue.   

One thing my coach, Chris Celano, harps every year is that we are student- athletes and there is a reason that student comes before athlete. We are here first and foremost to get an education and help put ourselves in a position to succeed further down the line, long after our playing days are over.  Ever since Celano took over the program six years ago the baseball team has had a team GPA of over 3.0. This is something both us as players and our coaching staff take great pride in and home to continue this well into the future.   

One of the great things as well is that we have coaches, administration, and trainers that believe in all of us and want to help us achieve our full potential.  Our coaches consistently put us in positions that allow us to succeed and our trainers help us to get back on the field and competing at our best.  

Being able to play the sport I love with people who want to see me and the team succeed is a great feeling.  We are all one big family that supports each other through the best and worst of times and through thick or thin no matter what.   

What it means to be a Charger: An Athletes Perspective