Major Colby, Head of ROTC at University, Dead at 52





Major (Ret) Glenn A. Colby, Sr., who headed the Army ROTC program at the University of New Haven, died on Aug. 24 at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer. Colby was a strong advocate for the program, which provides training and scholarships to students interested in entering the military as an officer after graduation.

Instrumental in training other ROTC recruiters around the country, Colby headed the Nathan Hale Battalion of ROTC, which was based both at UCONN and the University of New Haven. He also in grew that battalion to be the second largest in the Northeast (second only to Penn State) and to having more than 250 cadets enrolled.

Colby helped the University of New Haven establish in 2008 what is now a popular and flourishing ROTC program. He also extended the program to Southern Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Central Connecticut State University, and Yale University.

Over the years, Colby worked closely with the admissions department at the University to recruit students and with the athletic department to help them set up partnerships with the Connecticut National Guard, U.S. Army, and ROTC. He raised and managed more than $2.75 million in scholarship and financial aid money each year, which contributed to the education and civilian careers of students.

Colby is survived by his wife, Ailyn and son, Glen Jr.

Friends and family were able to post comments on Colby’s obituary, with one saying:

“Dear Ailyn, Glenn and family,

Deepest heartfelt sympathies are sent your way with the loss of Glenn. He truly is a special man and we are all so blessed to have him as a part of our lives. I still recall the first time I met Glenn at lodge and we connected immediately and shared our military experiences. Form the picnics and the lobster, to working with Glenn in the kitchen and our degree team at Lodge to having the honor of escorting Glenn to the East while sitting with Glenn Jr and he placing the top hat on his dad. I took the picture of that. Heaven has certainly gained a bright star and all of us who know and love Glenn still have him with us and he is only a thought away.”

Gary Lee, PM, SFC,USA Ret

Porter, Maine/Newington, Ct