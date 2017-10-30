We Are Looking for a Business Manager
October 30, 2017
BUSINESS MANAGER
Job Summary
The Charger Bulletin Business Manager position is primarily responsible for recruiting, training and motivating a student advertising/underwriting sales staff to meet revenue goals for The Charger Bulletin. This position is responsible for generating new revenue streams, building mutually beneficial partnerships with the business community and professional groups, and developing strategic plans.
Job Duties
- Participate in the selling and collecting of advertisements for the Charger Bulletin in the different mediums available.
- Analyze business trends, sales statistics and website analytics to identify sales opportunities.
- Find and hire a student staff to sell advertisements.
- Train student sales staff to professionally solicit new clients and to provide their advertising and sponsorships according to professional standards.
- Maintain quality control, and ensure compliance with all requirements for all advertising campaigns.
- Recommend and implement rate changes as needed to the Editor in Chief
- Prepare monthly and yearly goals for student advertising staff.
- Address advertising errors and customer complaints and work to solve problems.
- Coordinate sales efforts through weekly meetings with Editor in Chief.
Job Requirements
- Must be a full time undergraduate or graduate student at the University of New Haven.
- Experience in business and sales preferred.
- Must be excellent communicator and team player.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Please send Resume and Cover Letters to chargerbulletin@newhaven.edu.
If you would like more information about this position, please contact Glenn Rohrbacker, Editor in Chief by email at chargerbulletin@newhaven.edu.
