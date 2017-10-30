We Are Looking for a Business Manager

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

BUSINESS MANAGER

Job Summary

The Charger Bulletin Business Manager position is primarily responsible for recruiting, training and motivating a student advertising/underwriting sales staff to meet revenue goals for The Charger Bulletin. This position is responsible for generating new revenue streams, building mutually beneficial partnerships with the business community and professional groups, and developing strategic plans.

Job Duties

Participate in the selling and collecting of advertisements for the Charger Bulletin in the different mediums available.

Analyze business trends, sales statistics and website analytics to identify sales opportunities.

Find and hire a student staff to sell advertisements.

Train student sales staff to professionally solicit new clients and to provide their advertising and sponsorships according to professional standards.

Maintain quality control, and ensure compliance with all requirements for all advertising campaigns.

Recommend and implement rate changes as needed to the Editor in Chief

Prepare monthly and yearly goals for student advertising staff.

Address advertising errors and customer complaints and work to solve problems.

Coordinate sales efforts through weekly meetings with Editor in Chief.

Job Requirements

Must be a full time undergraduate or graduate student at the University of New Haven.

Experience in business and sales preferred.

Must be excellent communicator and team player.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Please send Resume and Cover Letters to chargerbulletin@newhaven.edu.

# # #

If you would like more information about this position, please contact Glenn Rohrbacker, Editor in Chief by email at chargerbulletin@newhaven.edu.