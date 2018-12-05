Library Closes Due to Exhaust Gas

Share on Google Plus

At 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, students received a message that the Marvin K. Peterson Library was closed because of mechanical issues.

According to Lou Annino, associate vice president of facilities, the building was evacuated due to a “trouble alarm” from the smoke and fire detection system at approximately 7 a.m., but the alarm was not critical. The alarm sounded because of a rusted exhaust duct leaking exhaust gas from the building’s boiler room.

“University emergency management in consultation with facilities agreed to evacuate the building as a safety precaution,” said Annino.

According to Annino, repairs to the duct began immediately, and at 10:41 a.m. students received an email that the library had been reopened.