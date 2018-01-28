Kerr and Rowland Reach Milestones as Chargers Sweep Franklin Pierce

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Tuesday (Jan. 23) men’s and women’s basketball took the court to take on Franklin Pierce in a doubleheader at Charger Gym. The women took the court first to take on the Raven’s.

The Chargers were coming off a three-game losing streak, so naturally the Chargers were looking to bounce back at home against a Raven’s team that is sitting in last place in the NE-10 standings.

In their previous three games, the Chargers offense struggled to get any cohesion, which put them behind the eight ball early.

If New Haven was going to take care of business at home, the offense had to show up, and that is exactly what happened.

In the second quarter the Chargers made a 17-0 run to get out to a commanding 13-point lead. During that span, junior Alexandria Kerr scored six points, sophomore Micah Wormack contributed four points, and freshman Brie Pergola and junior Sianna Van Dyke each netted three.

The Ravens cut the lead to 11, but the Chargers finished the half strong.

Coming out of the half, the Chargers continued their hot shooting. New Haven started out the quarter with six straight points, and never let up. The Chargers finished the quarter on a 15-0 run lead by Wormack. In the final quarter the Chargers finished off the defenseless Ravens and cruised to a much needed victory.

The Chargers beat the Ravens 66-47.

Kerr led all scorers with 19 points and four rebounds. Those four rebounds helped her record her 500th career rebound. Kerr is the 24th Charger in the programs 42-year history to reach the 500-rebound plateau.

Pergola finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Trowell added seven points Cubbage scored six points, and Van Dyke contributed five to go along with her career-high four assists.

The Chargers will take the court again on Saturday, Jan. 27, as they take on Southern New Hampshire on the road at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball took the court for the second half of the doubleheader at Charger gym. Coming off a loss to Stonehill that snapped their four-game winning streak, the Chargers looked to get back to their winning ways.

In the first half, Franklin Pierce got out to an early five-point lead and held it for the first 10 minutes. The Chargers stormed back to go on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit. The run helped the Chargers get out to a 23-18 lead with 6:21 left in the half.

New Haven opened up a five-point lead on three different occasions, but ended the half with Franklin Pierce scoring the final points.

New Haven took a 32-28 lead going into the half – sophomores Derrick Rowland and Elijah Bailey led the Chargers in the first half with nine and six points, respectively.

Coming out of the break, both teams came out swinging. Franklin Pierce went on an 11-0 run, followed by 14-0 run by the Chargers allowing them to get out to their largest lead of the game 53-44.

Down the stretch Franklin Pierce was able to cut their deficit to five, but that was as close as they were going to get. Senior Danny Upchurch led the Chargers in the second half scoring 13 of his 18 points on the night. Rowland contributed 10 in the second half to give himself a career high 19 points on the night.

New Haven dismantled the Ravens 74-63 as the Chargers earned their third straight win at home.

The Chargers will take the court again on Saturday, Jan. 27 as they will also take on Southern New Hampshire at 4 p.m.