MENU

Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Everett Bishop, Student Life Article
November 7, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dating can be terrifying. Examining three-word text messages, the use of a period, and deciding when to define your relationship can be stressful. But what do you do when you aren’t even safe with your partner?

Nearly a quarter of U.S. college students have reported some type of intimate partner violence. So what exactly do we need to look out for when choosing your significant other?

The brothers of Kappa Kappa Psi hosted an event on Oct. 24 called, “The Signs and What to Do,” where attendees were given information on warning signs in dangerous relationships. Kappa Kappa Psi’s vice president of projects, Marietta Parisi, ran the event, and she said the fraternity became interested in domestic violence education when some of their members had been affected by it.

Parisi began the discussion by defining what makes a healthy romantic partnership.

“A healthy relationship mainly consists of your partner respecting you and your individuality, like what you decide to do with your free time,” said Parisi. “Your partner supports you and your choices, even when they disagree.”

Parisi also said that beyond mutual support and individuality in a relationship, it also takes communication without fear, and safety in order to build a healthy relationship. On the other end of the spectrum, an unhealthy relationship consists of the exact opposite: fear, a lack of communication between partners, and an unsafe, or even a humiliating environment.

Some warning signs include a partner who constantly checks your phone, has major mood swings, seeks to isolate you, and even forces, manipulates, or coerces you to have sex.

“They’ll say that you look bad, just to put you down,” said Parisi.

Parisi also said various types of abuse can include physical, emotional/verbal, sexual, financial, digital, and stalking.

She said she tries to educate herself and others by consulting websites such as loveisrespect.org.

Parisi said that, when confronted by an abusive partner or knowledge of an abusive relationship :

“Definitely start by reaching out to a friend or reaching out to a family member if you’re comfortable,” she said. “Honestly, reaching out to anyone who is going to listen and will help.”

Tags: , , , ,

Everett Bishop, Student Life Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    Alpha Phi Delta Raises Money for Multiple Sclerosis

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    P.I.R.O Brings Paranormal Investigation to Campus

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    University Hosts Pride Bash

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    Sigma Lambda Beta Explores Issues with Toxic Masculinity

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    University of New Haven Hosts “Her-Self” Event

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    Donut Dash Replaces Swimsuit Sprint for Second Year

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    ORL Introduces Charger Bucks

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    Class President Steps Down

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    Midnight Run Brings Food to Homeless

  • Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse

    Student Life

    NSBE Gives Students Chance to See Themselves

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Kappa Kappa Psi Talks About Abuse