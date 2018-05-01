Introducing Parker Johnson, USGA President-elect

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Hello, Everyone! My name is Parker Johnson and I have recently been elected into the role of President Elect for the Undergraduate Student Government Association! A little bit about me, I’m a rising-senior here at the University, and am involved in a number of organizations outside of USGA. Additionally, I’m the current USGA Executive Assistant, and look forward to stepping up to serve as President during the 2018-2019 academic year!

To focus a little bit on what I would like to accomplish, my main goal is to ensure that the undergraduate student body has the resources they need in order to flourish both as individual students and within their respective RSOs. As we continue to grow as a University, it’s important that we continue to emphasize the importance of the college experience- whatever that looks like for every individual undergraduate student. Next year, it will be my duty and responsibility to provide all undergraduate RSOs and students alike with the opportunity to grow, succeed, and thrive throughout their four years here. Additionally, one of my main focuses for next year is the importance of inclusion. This semester, USGA has put into place the Coordinator of Inclusion and Campus Relations; the purpose of this position is to work with the undergraduate student body outside of USGA in order to establish connections between us all and to unify us as an undergraduate student body. This campus should be a safe and inclusive space for all, and I will do my part to allow this atmosphere to take root in our own backyard.

Lastly, I would urge you all to reach out to me if you ever have a specific concern about your student experience; my door will always be open, and no question is a stupid question! To contact me with any questions or concerns prior to my term beginning on July 1, you can email me at pjohn2@unh.newhaven.edu or find me up in CSELO at the USGA cubicles! I look forward to working with all of you over the course of the next year, and am excited to see what we can accomplish together!