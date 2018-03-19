Former Chargers Ink Professional Women’s Soccer Contracts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For the second time this academic year former University of New Haven athletes have decided to take their talents overseas to play professionally.

For starters, back in December, it was announced that 2017 graduate Shazzon Mumphrey of the football team signed a contract to play professionally in Germany.

More recently, on March 9, it was announced that a pair of New Haven women’s soccer alumna, Amber Simms ‘15 and Charlie Schecht ‘17 signed professional soccer contracts to continue their playing careers overseas. Schecht signed with Galway Women’s FC of the FAI Continental Tyres Womens National League. Schecht was a crucial piece of the Charger back line for four seasons. She started and played in all 68 matches during her career with three goals and four assists.

“Playing overseas has always been a goal of mine after college,” said Schecht. “The Ireland Women’s National League is a very competitive league and I’m excited to play with and against some great players while I’m here.”

In addition, Schecht will continue to play left back and will join Meabh De Burca ‘11 on the Galway WFC roster, a New Haven graduate and Republic of Ireland National Team Player.

Simms will play professionally in Risogrund, Sweden with Assi IF of the Division 2 Norrland League which is affiliated with Norrbottens Fotbolforbund.

“I’m very excited to continue developing as a player” said Simms. I’ve heard a lot about Assi IF and know that the level of Elitettan (second highest division of Swedish women’s football) is high. It will be exciting to live in a new country and also learn about Swedish culture.”

Simms racked up a surplus of awards during her four years at New Haven. She was a three- time NEWISA All-New England selection, two-time NSCAA All-Region Honoree, a Daktronics Honorable Mention All-America and East Region Player, and was named to the NE-10 All-Conference team in each of her four years. Her 68 career points and 27 career goals each rank sixth all time in program history, while her 14 career assists rank 10th. In addition, Simms is tied for 10th all time in points in a single season and is also tied for ninth in single season assists with seven, with both these feats occurring in 2013.

“It’s great to see former players continue their careers and embrace the opportunity to experience another country and culture while doing so,” said nine-year head coach Laura Duncan. “Both Amber and Charlie were tremendous players for New Haven, on and off the field. They were great advocates for our program and University, and it is exciting for me to watch their success while still wearing a New Haven training shirt under their new jerseys.”