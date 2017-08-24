Delta Phi Epsilon to Allow Transgender, Non-Binary Members

The national organization of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority announced on August 24 that they would being to accept transgender and non-conforming members into the organization.

“This policy reflects Delta Phi Epsilon International Sorority’s commitment to antidiscrimination practices in relation to all trans women and non-binary individuals [potential new members, sisters (active and alumnae), volunteers, and staff] and ensures their rights to express themselves and live authentically are respected and protected,” the organization said in a press release Thursday.

Identities that would be considered for potential members include non-binary, gender nonconforming individuals who are committed to the advancement of womanhood. Transgender and cisgender women will also be considered.

“No member is required to provide documentation regarding their gender. We welcome all women as they self-identify,” the release said. “Additionally, all gender expressions of students extended membership are welcome in Delta Phi Epsilon.”

The University of New Haven’s Gamma Epsilon chapter of the sorority had already begun last semester, when the group decided to change the word “woman” to “any individual who identifies as female” in their constitution.

Chapter President Kellie Wiltsie said that their changes were made after much discussion within the organization, who she says is open to change.

“This change was made after discussions among our chapter about wanting to be inclusive to any and all students who wish to join our sorority, and also of sisters who have already joined,” she said.

Wiltsie expects that the chapter will embrace the national policy change, saying that she hasn’t received any pushback or negative reactions from members.

“It is my expectation that our chapter will be fully supportive of this policy change, as many active sisters and alumni have already expressed their pride in our organization.”

Wiltsie hopes that other sororities will consider changing their policies also.

Delta Phi Epsilon said in their press release that they would still not consider cisgender men for membership.