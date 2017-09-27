Class Elections Open at University

The Class of 2019 and 2021 Executive boards will be elected this week.

Students that are a member of those classes can vote from Wednesday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 29 on Charger Connection or at polling stations in the lobby of Bartels Hall. All of the candidates will be campaigning by handing out flyers and tabling to meet as many students as possible.

The role of the class officer is to plan and co-sponsor events for the benefit of the classes. They will have a representative serve in the House of Representatives for the Undergraduate Student Government Association, where they will be able to give reports at meetings and vote on measures brought up at USGA. Class officers also help to plan and put on the annual Snowball, a dance for undergraduate students that takes place in December.

The candidates could have campaign teams of up to five members, and the candidates running for president could have up to ten members. At a Meet the Candidates night, candidates and their teams came and heard speeches from every person running to be elected.