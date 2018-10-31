Chargers Scores Against Stonehill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chargers’ football squeaked out a close win as they defeated Stonehill 12-7 on a rainy day at the W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Massachusetts on Saturday. This moves the Chargers to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the NE-10 conference. This was their 256th victory in the 40-year history of Chargers’ football. The Chargers are now on the hunt for a postseason ticket to the NCAA East Region Championship.

Once again this was a win for New Haven’s defense as they only allowed one touchdown all game. The Chargers came into the matchup holding opponents to an average of 21.14 points per game and only allowing 148 points all year. With the rain pouring down, both sides were in for a tough matchup. An early pick six from senior C.J. Fitzpatrick put the Chargers in a great situation early on and they didn’t let up.

The rain took away the Chargers ability to pass on offense only throwing 48 yards on the day, their lowest output of the season. The rain allowed them to put up big numbers on the ground as they rushed for 172 yards. The scoring for both teams came in the early quarters as both teams were able to score in the first half.

The 38-yard interception for Fitzpatrick was his first of the season and the second in his career. This makes the third interception the Chargers have returned for a touchdown in the year.

The Chargers only offensive score of the day came in right before the half as the Chargers had their longest drive of the season. Senior Ajee Patterson led the drive which started at their own two-yard line. The Chargers converted multiple third down conversions as Patterson came up big converting two third and longs. Patterson took the first one into his own hands as he ran up the middle for 10 yards all the way to Stonehill’s 37.

Patterson would not be stopped as he converted another third-and eight for New Haven this time with his arm as he threw to freshman Paul Cooper. This pass ended up being the longest pass for the Chargers for the game. Stonehill would push the Charger offense to another third down. Eventually New Haven would scored with a 11-yard pass from Patterson to graduate student Joe Caico, his second in as many games.

Neither team did any scoring in the second half as the rain intensified. Both teams played conservatively, trying not to give the ball away. A defensive stop late in the fourth quarter by senior Markel Johnson led to a two -yard loss. The Chargers would not allow more than a four yard gain to Stonehill on the next three downs and this would lead to a victory for the Chargers.

New Haven will look to remain undefeated in the NE-10 when they take on Saint Anselm on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at DellaCamera Stadium.