Can you really trust your friends?





Recently, I read an article about a 19-year-old Chicago girl, Kenneka Jenkins, who was found dead in a hotel freezer. Jenkins was allegedly at a hotel party with her “best friend,” celebrating someone’s birthday.

Initially, I asked myself, where were her friends during all of this? Jenkins’ mother expressed how the alleged friends of her daughter altered their story multiple times, so the truth is unclear. Clearly, these were not her real friends.

This leads to thinking about the sincerity of friendship, and how to trust your friends. As a college student, I know that students indulge in partying, and underage drinking, but how many of these college students can say they can rely on their friends in urgent situations?

As young adults, we need to know that we have people to trust – sometimes, even with our own lives. In the company of friends, a person should not be murdered. As hard as it is to realize, friends can be envious.

I was put in a similar situation a few months ago. I was with friends at a small house party and I was drinking, under the impression that my friends would watch out for me. Unfortunately, that was not the case. I had went upstairs to rest since I had too much alcohol and a young man followed behind me.

Although, I have no memory of this my friends boyfriend informed her what he had saw. The next morning I was informed about the events that happened the previous night, I felt violated, ashamed, and unease. My one and only thought was why didn’t my friend follow me, why did she let me go up alone. Then I blamed myself and realized I trusted her in an urgent situation and was disappointed she did not look out for me.

People become too trusting with individuals and automatically call them a friend. Real friends would not put you in danger and would make sure you are safe. This case weighed heavy on my heart. Jenkins was under the impression she was going to celebrate a friends birthday and she ended up dying.

This story made me evaluate the people I call my friends and how loosely I use the term. I say this because a lot of people I call my “friends” are really acquaintances. Knowing who you can trust and depend on is essential as a young adult.

Let Jenkins story help you reflect on friendships in your life. Do not your life be disrupted by overlooking the potential toxic friendships.