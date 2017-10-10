Benefit Concert Raises Money for Hurricane Relief

On Friday (Oct. 6), the new organization Music With a Mission held their first big event dubbed appropriately as the Hurricane Relief Benefit Show. Along with help from SCOPE’s Kiana Quinonez hosting the event and the countless acts performed in support of raising money to help the areas affected by the recent hurricanes from Texas to Puerto Rico. The organization decided to donate to Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the health and lives of those affected by the hurricane, including those who haven’t received much media coverage, such as certain parts of the Caribbean.

“Just hearing people talk about [the hurricane disasters], how we need to have something, like a concert or just something people can attend,” said Taylor Hale, an executive board member. “We thought ‘Hey! We’re Music With a Mission, we are performers, we might as well put on a show.’”

Fellow executive board member, Emilie Crupi said, “This is all student performers; no booked bands. They’re all members of our club and they’re all super talented,” She says, her enthusiasm and passion for the event being evident. “We wanted to create a platform for the student performers on campus and create more opportunities so that they can showcase their talents.”

Throughout the night, the performances kept the audience enthralled between openers from W.R.I.T.E. Poetry Club or the members of Music With a Mission displaying their talents.

One performer, Jordan Nichols, displayed her vocals accompanied by her acoustic guitar to song “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse her soulful voice with alternative style making for a nice rendition. Another performer, Eleanor Page, performed a cover of “Halo” by Beyoncé, accompanied by Luca Mochi, president of Music With a Mission. Her memorable voice was heard shortly after as she performed again as the singer for the band Him or Her.

Many students often returned to the stage to perform songs with fellow members, creating collaborative pieces to get the crowd pumped. With audience participation from the Caribbean Student Association, Fully Charged, Music Industry Club and Circle K, the night’s success was shown from the onslaught of hollers and whoops after every performance.