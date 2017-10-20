Charger Basketball Plays at Midnight Madness

On Wednesday, (October 18) the student body flocked to Charger Gym to get a glimpse of the university’s 2017-18 men’s and women’s basketball teams. The event featured giveaways including free t-shirts to the first 220 students that attended. They also had raffles that included a $50 Amazon gift card and a $100 Dunkin Donuts gift card. There were also performances by the UNH Dance Team, Charger Cheerleaders, and the 5,6,7,8 Dance Team.

The event began with music by DJ Prestige that had the students in the stands rocking back and forth to the hefty beats. The lights went out and it was time to introduce the women’s basketball team. Each member of the team greeted the fans with a t-shirt that was thrown into the crowd by each player. Some were caught cleanly, while some caused some commotion. After the women’s team was introduced, it was time for the men. The men’s team didn’t throw out any free apparel into the crowd, but it was still an exciting sight to see.

When the lights came back on, the men’s team played against each other in their annual blue and white scrimmage. With virtually no defense being played, the Chargers moved swiftly to the basket with the outcome being a crazy dunk or a simple layup. Some players decided to show off their shooting abilities by launching uncontested three pointers, and the fans went wild. The two teams played to a tie.

When the men were done, it was time for the dance teams and cheerleaders to strut their stuff. The UNH Dance Team came out with an electric routine followed by an acrobatic perfo

rmance by the cheerleaders. 5,6,7,8 Dance team capped off three crowd erupting performances. The fans were also treated to some dance moves by our very own Charlie the Charger. Finally, the women’s team came out to play their own blue and white scrimmage. Much like the men’s team, the women’s team played some swiss cheese defense allowing a lot of open lane layups and jump shots. Each player showed off what they could do, and the crowd went wild.

Midnight Madness is the unofficial start of the college basketball season, and the Chargers sure put on a show. The event was a huge success, and it is something that Charger fans look forward to every year. The men’s team begins their season at Saint Thomas

Aquinas on November 11. The women’s team begins their season at home against East Stroudsburg on November 10.