University of New Haven “Goes Gold”

The University of New Haven’s Love Your Melon Campus Crew orchestrated a “Go Gold” event on Saturday at the Chargers home football game. Chargers fans were encouraged to come to the game wearing gold to spread awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Last year, Love Your Melon brought 5-year old Christian Reynoso, who has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, to the University of New Haven to show him the campus and also allow him to see the football game. Christian participated in events on campus throughout the day and even ran onto the field with the football team. Christian is one of the children that Love Your Melon aims to help. More about Christian’s experience last year can be found here.

Samantha Slaza, an ambassador for Love Your Melon, and the rest of her crew were happy with the event’s success.

“When we saw how many people came up to our table, we were absolutely stunned with how many people heard our message about Love Your Melon,” Slaza said.

Aside from “Go Gold” events, Love Your Melon also visits hospitals to see the children they are working so hard to help.

“We hope to change as many children’s lives as possible,” said Slaza.

When people came up to Love Your Melon’s table at the football game, they were able to paint their hand in gold to put a handprint on a banner showing support for “Go Gold.” Participants were also educated on the mission of Love Your Melon and were able to participate in a photo challenge and have their picture taken holding “Go Gold” signs.

The organizers behind Love Your Melon would like more ambassadors, as they currently have 13 but seek 30.

“Love Your Melon is a life changing organization, and I know I would not be the person I am today if I did not have Love Your Melon in my life,” Slaza Said.