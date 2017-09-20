Spotify Weekly: Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these hits by influential Hispanic artists:

Whenever, Wherever — Shakira (2001)

Shakira was superstar in the Latin American world in the late 90’s but had her eyes set on crossing over into the English-language market. With her deep yodel-sounding voice and killer dance moves, it’s no wonder that “Whenever, Wherever” became her breakout hit in the United States.



Waiting For Tonight — Jennifer Lopez (1999)

This fusion of tropical Latin and house music will call you to the dance floor.

I Wonder If I Take You Home – Lisa Lisa & The Cult Jam (1985)

New York-native Lisa Velez and her band Cult Jam enjoyed a wave of success in the 1980s freestyle scene; their biggest and most sampled hit is “I Wonder If I Take You Home.”



Walk Away (Remember Me) – Paula Deanda feat. The D.E.Y. (2006)

Paula DeAnda may have become a one-hit wonder, but she truly captured the teen R&B spirit of the mid-2000s.



Obsession (No Es Amor) – Frankie J & Baby Bash (2005)

“Obsession” by Dominican-American bachata band Aventura gets a remake with this track by California-raised artists and Frankie J & Baby Bash. This chill, beach-vibe R&B hit revived the original track from 2002.



Livin’ la Vida Loca -Ricky Martin (1999)

“Livin’ la Vida Loca” is a runaway train and a hip shaker. This song helped kicked of the Latin pop wave of the early 00s.



I Could Fall in Love – Selena (1995)

Before her untimely death, Selena was in the process of crossing over into the English-language market as the Madonna of the Latin music market. “I Could Fall in Love” is a warm pop ballad that showcases her soft vocals.



Darte un Beso – Prince Royce (2013)

Royce struck gold in 2013 with this bachata tune and went to score three Latin Grammy Awards nominations. The song even made a dent on the American pop charts.



Still Not a Player – Big Pun featuring Joe (1998)

In the 1990s, hip-hop became the most influential genre in the music industry. It became to be inclusive of other races: Big Pun became the first Latino rapper to go platinum in 1998 with his debut album featuring this single.



Genio Atrapado – Christina Aguilera (2000)

Christina Aguilera went on to explore different musical styles, but nothing compares to her impressive debut in 1999 with “Genie in a Bottle.” This is the Spanish version of the widely-known track.