University Professor Dies in House Fire





Anthony (Tony) Carter, a management professor at the University of New Haven, died in a fast-moving fire over the weekend, on his 62nd birthday.

Carter has been a professor at the University for over 10 years, teaching undergraduate- and graduate-level courses in business management, while also being the director of the program, according to his online biography.

According to WTNH, a local New Haven television station, Carter’s nine-year-old son tried to save him, but the flames were too strong for him to handle. The fire ravaged their Staten Island condo while witnesses tried to help before fire rescue services arrived late Saturday.

Carter’s nine-year-old son was recovering in the hospital after minor burns and injuries. Family said that Carter had sole custody of his son, so they must now find a new caregiver for the child.

The University of New Haven released the following statement on Carter’s passing:

“The University of New Haven community was very sorry to learn of the tragic death of Tony Carter, who served as a dedicated member of the University’s faculty for more than a decade. An expert in globalization, he joined the University in 2005. He has studied and lectured in China, Lithuania, and the country of Georgia. He had a passion for mentorship and, for nearly the last 10 years, he has hosted a program that paired local youth with University of New Haven students to provide encouragement and advice. The University community expresses its heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Professor Carter’s three sons, his family, friends, colleagues, and many students.”