University Names New Athletic Director

The University of New Haven has named Duane Bailey as associate vice president and director of recreation, filling the hole left by the retirement of longtime director Deborah Chin in February.

Bailey is currently serving as director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation at the New York Institute of Technology, where he has been since 2015. He has also held management and leadership positions with the National Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs, The Atlantic 10 Conference, and Seton Hall University.

According to the NYIT Athletics Department, “Bailey has rebuilt a leadership structure that has focused primarily on the enhancement of the student-athlete experience with the overall goal of developing student athletes both academically and athletically while preparing them to be successful beyond their collegiate athletic careers. The 2015-16 academic year saw student-athlete success at some of the highest levels in school history.”

In the NFL, Bailey worked in the administrative operations division, and later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs to manage negations, salaries, and the administration, according to his bio.

Bailey has also served as an adjunct professor of sports management at Adelphi University and held leadership positions in finance, public relations, and marketing with the United States Tennis Association, the New York Mets, Cablevision Systems Corporation, and CA Technologies.

“Duane has distinguished himself throughout his career as a strategic leader with an uncompromising commitment to student development,” Walter Caffey, vice president for enrollment management at the University, said. “He not only has extensive experience as the head athletics administrator on numerous capital projects, but also has a proven track record of establishing critical relationships and partnerships both within and outside of the organizations he’s worked with.”

A graduate of St. John’s University in finance, Bailey holds an MBA in management from Long Island University and an MA in Sports Management from Adelphi University.

Bailey is currently on the Board of Directors for US Lacrosse and the United States Bobsled and Skeleton Foundation.

Bailey is scheduled to join the University on June 16.