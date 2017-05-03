SCOPE and USGA Celebrate 21 Years

Since starting up on campus in 1996, both SCOPE and USGA have grown immensely. On Thursday April 27th, both organizations celebrated their 21st birthday in the Bixler/Gerber quad.

Twenty-one years ago Day Student Government split up, and became SCOPE and USGA.

“We thought it would be a really fun event to plan and students would really enjoy it. A 21st birthday is a big milestone and we wanted to celebrate ours,” said Teri Tozzi, SCOPE’s president.

To celebrate, there were giant inflatable games, dippin dots, snow cones, popcorn, prizes, and more.

“I wanted to celebrate not just what USGA has done but all of the students who have been part of it over the last 21 years and all of our clubs that have made our campus what it is!” said USGA President, Samantha Moul. “SCOPE and USGA have such an amazing relationship and have done so much for this campus in the last 21 years and deserved to be celebrated.”

SCOPE hosts events ranging from campus trips to Spring Weekend. Spirit and Traditions Committee Head Amanda Santamaria loves the haunted house because it’s put on from scratch and it’s awesome to see what ideas they have each year, and how it changes. She also said, spring weekend because it brings the campus as a whole together.

“SCOPE has changed a lot. Going from a mostly commuter school to a more residential school has really shaped SCOPE into what it is today,” Tozzi said. “We cater our events to the student body as best we can. We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

USGA represents the undergraduate student body.

“I am so glad USGA and SCOPE have lasted so long and grown into what they are today. The last 21 years have produced successful clubs, successful programming, and successful leaders and I am so humbled to have been part of USGA as it turns 21! Our student government is one of the best and most developed that I have seen throughout the country and will continue to do great things,” said Moul.

The event was emotional for some, as it represented the culmination of hard work and dedication.

“It’s bittersweet to be here for as long as we have and to see a super long future for us both down the road. We have created bonds, planned amazing events and created a trusting governing body that gets the job done,” said Santamaria. “I think we can all say we will remember these memories long after we have graduated and look back on the years we watched it grow and develop.”