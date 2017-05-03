The Student News Source of the University of New Haven

The Charger Bulletin

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

Melina Joseph, Contributing Writer
May 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print pagePDF pageEmail page

May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day, raising awareness of the importance of journalism and a free press.

May 3rd commemorates the Windhoek Declaration, a statement on the principles of press freedoms by African newspaper journalists in 1991. Shared at a seminar hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Declaration was subsequently adopted by the UNESCO General Conference.

“On World Press Freedom Day, I call for an end to all crackdowns against journalists – because a free press advances peace and justice for all,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The theme of UNESCO’s main celebration of this year’s day is ‘Critical Minds for Critical Times: The media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies.’

It is also the twentieth anniversary of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, an award named in honor of Colombian journalist Guillermo Cano Isaza, who was murdered in front of his newspaper’s offices in 1986.

Dawit Isaak, an imprisoned Eritrean-Swedish journalist, has been chosen to receive this year’s prize. Arrested under September 2001’s crackdown on Eritrea’s independent press, he has spent his years in prison without charge or trial.

“I sincerely hope that with this award the world will say, ‘Free Dawit Isaak Now,’” said Cilla Benkö, the President of the prize’s 2017 jury.

Al Jazeera reported that 56 journalists have been killed for their work since January 1st of last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union weighed in on Twitter. “On #WorldPressFreedomDay, we remember the press was to serve the governed, not the governors.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Science & Technology

    Thousands March for Climate in Washington D.C.

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Global News

    Syrian Student Sees a Different Syria Than Most

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Campus News and Events

    New Haveners March for Science on Earth Day

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Entertainment

    Celebrating Record Store Day in CT

  • Local

    Elm City Express Adds Two Players As Season Approaches

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Campus News and Events

    UNH Professors and Students Discuss Concerns With Trump Science Policies

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Global News

    Egypt Attacked Twice on Palm Sunday

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Campus News and Events

    Amy Bleuel, Founder of Project Semicolon, Dies at 31

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Campus News and Events

    New It’s On Us PSA Targets Texting Language

  • May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

    Global News

    International Women’s Day Observed Across the Globe

The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
May 3 is World Press Freedom Day