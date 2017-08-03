Margaret Lee, Wife of Henry C. Lee, Dies





Margaret Lee, the wife of Henry C. Lee, founder of the University of New Haven’s institute of forensic science, died on August 1 after a brief illness, according to the New Haven Register. The Lees had been married since 1962 (55 years).

Lee was born in Malaysia and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Taiwan Normal University and a master’s degree in education from Long Island University. After finishing her master’s degree, she taught in the New York City public school system for close to a decade. She then worked for 20 years as a computer programming analyst at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven, Conn, according to the University.

“Please join me in expressing our sincerest condolences to Dr. Lee,…his family, and friends as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” President Steven H. Kaplan said in a message to the University community.

Lee is survived by her children, Sherry Lee (Ted) Hersey and Dr. Stanley (Romy) Lee, and her grandchildren, David, Rachel, Joseph, and Alex. She is also survived by a brother, a sister and other family members in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Malaysia.

To honor her support of the University, a scholarship has been established in Lee’s name. Donation information can be found here.

A memorial service for Lee will be held on Friday, August 4 at Clancy & Sons Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m.