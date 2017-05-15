Chargers Baseball Wins NE-10 Championship

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In a double-header win on Saturday against the Franklin Pierce Ravens, the UNH Chargers Men’s Baseball Team claimed the NE-10 championship, their first conference title since 2013.

Chargers beat the Ravens in both games 7-3 and 21-1. David Palmer, a junior from East Slip, N.Y., won the Most Outstanding Player title for the tournament, who pitched for seven innings in the first game and only let in two runs.

In the opener, after the Chargers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, Franklin Pierce scored three runs in the fifth to take a 3-1 advantage. New Haven responded with two runs in the sixth to draw even and a double by Robert Petrillo and a single by Nick Perrelli, who totaled four runs in the game, drove in a pair of runs each later on.

In the second game, the Chargers notched seven runs in the fourth inning. From there, New Haven added to the lead scoring twice in the sixth and three times in the ninth with FPU getting their only run in the bottom of the sixth. The Chargers got five shutout innings from Joe Caico on the mound. Will Aldam and Connor Moriarty each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

For their efforts, Palmer, Perrelli and Devon DiMascio were named to the All-Championship Team.

The automatic qualifier out of the NE-10, the Chargers will now wait to find out their seed and opponent in the first round of the NCAA Division II East Region Championship to be held May 18-22.