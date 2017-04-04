Save a Life. Adopt.

Adoption saves children.

Kids around the world, including our country, are born into families that can not support them, and a many of them end up in foster care. Some are born to people who are not ready to be parents for a variety of reasons. Adoption gives children a chance to grow up in a home with loving parents and siblings in a more stable environment.

Adoption can give them a new life.

According to Children’s Rights, an advocacy group dedicated to defending America’s abused and neglected kids, 428 thousand children are in foster care around the country.

“On average, Children remain in state care for nearly two years and six percent of children in foster care have languished there for five or more years,” according to Children’s Rights website.

These statistics may be depressing, but if knowing them can influence even one person to think about adopting, then that means a child might get a chance to be happy, healthy, and lead a successful life.

With the average age of children in foster care waiting to be adopted at 9 years old, there are more kids and teens in need of adoption than there are babies, and that is an issue for some potential parents. It is understandable that people want a baby and to have the full experience of watching a child grow, but you can get the same satisfaction and loving relationship from adopting a 6-year-old, or 9-year-old or a teenager.

Save some kids.

Adopt.