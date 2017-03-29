PRIDE’s Prom Gives Second Chances

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Friday (March 24) night in the Alumni Lounge, PRIDE hosted their 4th annual Second Chance Prom. Students could bring their friends or their significant others to enjoy a night of music and dancing, door prizes, and a photo booth. There were several co-sponsors, including P.I.R.O., S.P.E.L.L., Frisbee Club, Alpha Phi Omega (APO), W.R.I.T.E. Poetry, S.M.I.L.E., Photography Club, MOGAIlize, 5678 Dance Team, Caribbean Student Association (CSA), and Kappa Kappa Psi, making the event much larger than years in the past. The prom was themed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, complete with a yellow brick road and red, green, and yellow decorations.

“I think it’s important to have this event because it’s a nice diverse opportunity for all the clubs. There are a lot of co-sponsors and it’s a nice opportunity for people to grow,” said Kayla Pintarelli.

The co-sponsors allowed for many opportunities that have not been at Second Chance Proms in the past, such as the door prizes and photo booth. A photo booth was provided by the Photography Club, complete with props for students to use in their photos. Door prizes were provided by multiple co-sponsors, including gift cards donated by S.M.I.L.E. and P.I.R.O. and a grand prize movie-themed basket donated by 5678 Dance Team. These prizes were won through a dance competition that took place throughout the night.

Planning for the event began in November, according to Laura Fruzzetti, Second Chance Prom Committee Head. She explained that the majority of the planning process consisted of finding a DJ, picking a theme, picking a date, and reaching out to co-sponsors, to name a few.

“It has been a long process but it was definitely worth it,” she said of the process.

She also expressed her gratitude to all of the co-sponsors, explaining that they were a large reason the event was so successful this year. According to Fruzzetti, the turn-out was great, and this is continuously PRIDE’s most successful event each year.

“The event turned out a lot better than myself and the Second Chance Prom committee head were expecting. Personally, my favorite part was watching everyone come together and dance to their favorite party songs,” explained Steven Soler, President of PRIDE.

While the event was open to everyone, and students certainly came in flocks to have fun with their friends, it was also an important opportunity for many members of the LGBTQ+ community on campus who were unable to attend their high school proms.

“The main purpose of Second Chance Prom is to give those in the LGBTQ+ community another chance at their ideal prom – being able to go with whomever they want to go in whatever attire they wish,” said Soler.

Danielle Low, PRIDE treasurer, agreed as she explained that all students were encouraged to attend, dressed in whatever they were most comfortable and with whoever they wanted.

Fruzzetti shared similar sentiments, as she explained that she was lucky enough to have a great high school prom experience, but she knows many people who did not. She made clear that Second Chance Prom was a place to go without judgement, even saying how great it is to “dance like no one is watching.”

Many students shared their experiences in high school in order to shine light on how important the Second Chance Prom is for many students.

“When I was in high school I didn’t go to my prom because it wasn’t a safe place to look how I wanted or bring the date I wanted. Having a chance to make the memory I missed out on is very important to me, and many others who also missed out on or who couldn’t safely experience their prom the way they wanted,” shared another student.

CJ Senerchia explained what Second Chance Prom meant to him, as he explained that he had been kicked out of a high school prom for going with another male. “It’s not right in my eyes. You can go with whoever you want wearing whatever you want,” he explained.

“Second Chance Prom gave me a chance to express who I really am in a safe space where I know no one would judge me. It gave me the ability to wear what I want and come with whoever I wanted, which I couldn’t do at my first prom. I also got to “prompose” in a WAY more creative way this time,” explained Josh Carbajal, MOGAIlize President.

The sentiment of the importance regarding Second Chance Prom was felt by all in attendance. Students danced together as one community to songs ranging from The Time Warp to Grease Lightning, fostering an inclusive community for everyone.

“I think it’s really important because a lot of people in the LGBTQ+ did not have a good prom experience back in high school. So this is just a good time with a welcoming community,” said Ash Chase, perfectly summing up the night.