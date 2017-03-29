Spotify Playlist: Girl Groups of Women’s History Month





To conclude Women’s History Month, The Charger Bulletin would like to share some of its favorite girl group songs of all time:

The Spice Girls – Say You’ll Be There (1997)

The Spice Girls were the catalyst for late 90s bright, pure pop. This song gives you a harmonica solo, some G-funk sounds, a message of always being there for your lover, and a sexy video of the five Brit queens in the desert as ninja warriors.

Destiny’s Child – Say My Name (2000)

Coupled with a jiggy Darkchild beat, wah-wah guitar licks, and strings, this song captures the spirit of early 2000s R&B. Fans also knew from watching the video on MTV and BET that Beyonce was the second coming of Diana Ross.

TLC – No Scrubs (1999)

After a 5-year hiatus of bankruptcy, an arson charge for the late Left-Eye and a lawsuit, TLC came back swinging with their third album FanMail with “No Scrubs” as its lead single. Is it a male-bashing anthem or a message to girls out there to not settle for less? That’s for you to interpret.

All Saints – I Know Where It’s At (1997)

The same way the Rolling Stones came to rival the Beatles in the 1960s, All Saints rose when the Spice Girls dominated Europe and America in ‘96-99. “I Know Where It’s At” has a fresh pop sound mixed with hip-hop and mild R&B and a corny (but enjoyable) Left Eye-type rap verse from Shaznay Lewis.

Dream – He Loves U Not (2000)

If your high school rivalry with another girl over a cute guy were a song, it would be Dream’s Y2K-inflicted hit “He Loves U Not.”

3LW – No More (Baby I’ma Do Right) (2000)

Kiely of 3LW’s infamous lisp carried this kiss-off classic to the boys who can’t “be a man, be a man man.”

Fifth Harmony – Work From Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (2016)

The slinky beat, tropical clicks, and distinct tones of Fifth Harmony prove that they are a grown-up girl group of powerful women.

Blaque – Bring It All to Me (feat. JC Chavez) (2000)

Formerly teenage proteges of TLC’s Left Eye, Blaque found a top 5 pop hit in “Bring It All To Me” with a positive message to men out there: they “…don’t want your money, cars, diamonds or rings. [They] want you.”

Danity Kane – Lemonade (feat. Tyga) (2014)

This quintet, originally formed on MTV’s Making the Band, came back as four in 2013 for a comeback album and tour which only lasted for a year before splitting up again. The antidote to reintroduce them: the urban pop, booty-popping “Lemonade.” Topped off with Tyga’s fire guest verse, this song is a certified club banger that sadly never got the see light of day on the pop charts.

The Pussycat Dolls – Buttons (feat. Snoop Dogg) (2006)

Once a burlesque act in ‘90s Los Angeles, Robin Antin turned The Pussycat Dolls into a chart-topping girl group with Nicole Scherzinger as the front lady. Together PCD dropped several club tracks bursting with attitude. “Buttons” is one of their better releases with a sick beat drop and Middle Eastern flair.